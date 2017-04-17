Petition started to name April the giraffe’s baby after SC boy

Now that one national frenzy has ended with April the giraffe finally giving birth, a new giraffe-related phenomenon is picking up steam.
What will April’s son be named?
If one group gets its way, the baby giraffe, that was born on April 15, will pay homage to one of South Carolina’s youngest residents.
A petition on change.org wants April the giraffe’s baby to be named after the son of Myrtle Beach’s infamous “Giraffe Mom,” aka Erin Dietrich.
In March, Dietrich streamed a video live on Facebook from her bedroom wearing a giraffe mask and walking around, parodying the intense scrutiny April was receiving. Dietrich’s video of her dancing and sitting in a rocking chair has more than 32 million views.
“I did it and it just exploded,” the Myrtle Beach woman said. “I had become obsessed with watching (April the giraffe) when I can’t sleep. My husband said we should order a giraffe mask off Amazon.”
On March 8, Dietrich gave birth to her fourth child, a healthy baby boy named Porter Lane Dietrich. The group behind the online poll want April’s son to bear the same name as Dietrich’s.
“Lets vote to have April the giraffes new baby named after Erin's baby boy PORTER! #OhSoSentimental,” the group posted.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the petition was close to hitting its 200-signature goal, with 197 votes of support.
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., the zoo that houses April and her baby, is also holding an online poll to name the baby.
April and her currently unnamed son continue to garner lots of attention. It was the same for Dietrich after giving birth to Porter.
She wasted little time, quickly donning the giraffe mask after giving birth and going live again.
Dietrich said in a Facebook post “He’s here!! He’s perfect, healthy and just beautiful! Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11 p.m. tonight. 8lb 2oz and 21 1/2 inches.”
Comments