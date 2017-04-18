Local

April 18, 2017 5:23 PM

Columbia teen found burned Saturday night had been shot

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The man found shot and burned late Saturday, April 15, was identified on Tuesday as 18-year-old Keon Malik Brantley of Columbia.

Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said Brantley died of a bullet wound.

Brantley was found on the 200 block of Columbiana Drive in Harbison by Columbia firefighters responding to a brush fire call.

Badly burned and shot, the Columbia teen died in the parking lot of the Paces Brook Apartments, Fisher said in a news release on Tuesday.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff Jay Koon said.

Anyone with information about what might have happened to Brantley should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

