Larger boat ran over smaller boat in fatal Lake Murray collision

Investigators have determined that Friday’s fatal boating collision on Lake Murray happened when a larger boat ran over the top of a smaller boat.
The crash happened between Crystal Lake and Dreher Island, officials have said. Two boats were involved – a 32-foot Intrepid power boat and a 16-foot bass boat.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has determined the larger boat ran over the top of the smaller boat, according to Capt. Robert McCullough, a DNR spokesman. Investigators are still trying to determine how and why the larger boat crashed into the smaller vessel.
The crash killed 37-year-old Mark Daniel Phillips of Columbia, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office. The body of 28-year-old Christopher Shawn Lanier, of Blythewood, was recovered by divers about 18 hours later not far from where the crash happened.
Additional details about the crash were not available Sunday. McCullough said investigators are waiting to interview the victims still in the hospital, and the results of an autopsy on Lanier, who was not wearing a life jacket. Coroner Margaret Fisher said Phillips died of blunt force trauma from the crash.
It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to McCullough, who said it is rare to have multiple people die on Lake Murray at the same time.
