Man arrested after dozens of dead pets found in abandoned apartment

Richland County deputies arrested a man after dozens of dead pets were found in his abandoned apartment, from which he was being evicted.
Kurt Hafner, 36, was being evicted from his Meredith Square apartments April 10 when deputies were notified of several dead animals inside of the home, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. The apartments are adjacent to Richland Northeast High School near Decker Boulevard.
Investigators along with snake experts from All Things Wild located 23 reptiles and one dog in the home, the release stated. The reptiles included turtles, bearded dragons, lizards and snakes.
Deputies believe Hafner abandoned his residence in February and left the animal without food and water.
Investigators arrested Hafner Wednesday and charged him with 24 counts of ill treatment to animals
Investigators along with snake experts from All Things Wild were able to locate a deceased dog and numerous deceased reptiles: turtles, bearded dragons, lizards, and various snakes. Investigators discovered that Hafner had abandoned in his residence since February 2017 leaving the animals without food and water.
Comments