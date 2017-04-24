Storms bring heavy rain, flash flooding to Columbia area

A storm system dumped more than 4 inches of rain on parts of Richland County and caused some flash flooding in Columbia. Forecasters say more rain is expected Monday.
The highest rainfall amounts from the overnight storms were reported in southeast Richland County, with the Lower Richland Fire Station recording 4.4 inches Monday morning, according to county weather data. A rain gauge in the Hopkins area recorded 3.8 inches.
Much of the Columbia area saw 1 to 3 inches of rain, with 2.17 inches reported at Williams-Brice Stadium and 3.3 inches reported around Gills Creek.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning around midnight, urging people to avoid the intersection of Main and Whaley streets on the University of South Carolina campus and Five Points. The warning expired at 2 a.m.
The City of Columbia said Monday morning that the rainfall caused sewer overflows on the 4600 block of Pine Grove Court and the 1500 block of Kathwood Drive just after 1 a.m.
Much of the state remained under a flash flood watch Monday.
The slow moving system is expected to bring another band of rain around noon Monday, according to Leonard Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia. Additional showers could come through Monday night, and the Midlands can expect between a quarter-inch and 2 inches of rain through Tuesday morning.
“The rain bands are moving pretty slow,” Vaughan said, “so once it moves over you, it can move some pretty good rain.”
SCE&G was reporting 186 customers without power in Lexington County and eight in Richland County at 9:20 a.m. Monday.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage from the weather.
Check back for updates.
