Male Spring Hill High student taken from school to hospital, where he died, coroner says

An autopsy is under way Thursday in the so far unexplained death of a 16-year-old Spring Hill High School student who died Wednesday after being taken by ambulance from the school.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the male student was transported from the school between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and taken to Park Ridge branch of Palmetto Health hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the coroner said.
Watts would not identify the teenager or discuss the circumstances of what led to an ambulance being summoned to the school. His office will issue a statement later today after the autopsy, the coroner said.
Spring Hill High is in the Richland County portion of Lexington-Richland School District 5.
“It is with great sadness that we grieve the loss of a Spring Hill High School student on Wednesday,” the district said in a statement that did not elaborate on the circumstances.
“This is a devastating loss to our entire district community. At this time, we are respecting the privacy of our student's family as they grieve this tremendous loss.”
The school district did not name the student or cause of death.
The school district also mentioned grief counselors were available to staff and students at Spring Hill High, which is near White Rock and Chapin.
Staff writer Jane Moon Dail contributed.
