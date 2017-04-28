Ben Hoover leaves WOLO-ABC Columbia

When Ben Hoover announced in 2014 on social media that his contract was not renewed by WIS TV, his fans were despondent and picketed the downtown Columbia station for weeks in protest. They rejoiced after it was announced that he would be joining the news team at WOLO television in August 2015.
Now, Hoover has left WOLO with no announcement or fanfare. Information about Hoover has been removed from the station’s website.
A call to the WOLO newsroom confirmed only that he was no longer at the station and had been gone for about a week.
In a statement Friday afternoon, WOLO General Manager Chris Bailey said, “Mr. Hoover is no longer with the company.” He declined to discuss Mr. Hoover’s departure further.
Efforts to reach Hoover were unsuccessful.
Soon after Hoover joined WOLO, he took on a radio gig, offering a weekly video column on Keven Cohen’s show on The Point! (WQXL, 95.9 FM and 1470 AM).
While off the air until his “no compete” clause with WIS expired, Hoover started the consulting firm, Ben Hoover Media. He also launched a gofundme page to produce a book, Palmetto Strong: The Book after the October 2015 floods that devastated the Midlands.
Comments