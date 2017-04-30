Local

April 30, 2017 9:54 AM

Sunday house fire causes $250K damage to Columbia home

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Two people were displaced after fire torched a Columbia home early Sunday.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Colonial Drive, according to the Columbia Fire Department. That’s off North Main Street near Columbia College.

Firefighters saw flames coming through the roof of the one-story home when they arrived.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused about $250,000 damage to the home, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

