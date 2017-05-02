Local

Firefighters at scene of commercial fire on Bluff Road

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

COLUMBIA, SC

It’s an “all hands” call for Columbia firefighters to the scene of a commercial blaze at 1161 Bluff Road, Brick Lewis said in a tweet Tuesday night.

Smoke was visible from the structure, listed on Google Maps as Dynamic Truck Repair, which is next door to the Exxon gas station and Gaz-Bah Mini shop.

Avoid the area.

