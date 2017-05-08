Lexington company lands $300 million Verizon contract for 5G network

A Lexington-based energy and fiber optic cable producer is poised to play a major role in Verizon’s development of the next generation of wireless technology, called 5G.
The Prysmian Group North America, which employs 763 people at two South Carolina plants, has been awarded a $300 million contract from Verizon to help the telecommunications company launch its nationwide 5G network.
The company operates two of its 10 U.S. plants in South Carolina, the Lexington fiber optic plants and a energy cable cable in Abbeville. The Abbeville plant is home to the state’s tallest building, a 30-story cable manufacturing facility.
The contract is expected to spur expansion and additional U.S. jobs, although a company spokesperson said the number of jobs and where they might be located is still being discussed.
“This will defiantly bring investment,” Rebecca Mesnil said. “We are in talks as to where expansion will come.”
Prysmian Group North America is part of the worldwide Prysmian Group, based in Milan, Italy. Prysmian Group North America has 10 plants employing more than 2.000 people with revenue of $1.4 billion in 2016.
It serves both the telecom and energy cable markets. Prysmian produces optical fibers, optical cables and connectivity for video, data and voice transmission.
Verizon Communications plans to purchase 10.6 million miles of ribbon and loose tube cables to support its U.S. network expansion. The new platform will speed the deployment of 5G services, while improving 4G LTE and other broadband capacity.
5G, or fifth generation wireless, is evolving, and its technologies are still being defined, according to pcmag.org. The first official 5G launches are set for next year, according to the website.
The Lexington plant was built by Perelli in 1986 and it became Prysmian in 2005. The Abbeville plant was built in 1964, first as General Cable, then Perelli. In 2005, it became Prysmian. The company has 763 employees total at the Lexington and Abbeville plants.
Comments