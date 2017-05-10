Toxicology results back for fatal Lake Murray boating crash

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia Pause 0:38 Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin 4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 0:45 Breathalyzer data inadmissible in Donnie Myers DUI trial 2:12 Donnie Myers found guilty after testifying at DUI trial 2:10 Camden’s Jack Brantley talks about his home, his business and a favorite food 4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River 1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina 1:04 Fixing Malfunction Junction - officials present plan 3:20 Doolittle Raiders take to the sky 60 years after historic battle Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Boating accident victim Shawn Lanier's family and friends said goodbye by doing the things Shawn would have liked. There was a turkey call, followed by USC-Sumter baseball teammates tossing a ball, followed by golfing buddies hitting a golf shot simultaneously, followed by a fellow hunter firing shots into the sky and culminating with the Gamecocks' theme song, "Sandstorm", being played as towels were waved. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com