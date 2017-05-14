In a tale of 2 Columbia bridges, why does Gervais Street get all the love?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad Pause 1:31 Puppy Yoga 1:07 Poison Ivy flourishing in Congaree National Park 0:33 How to Identify Poison Ivy 1:22 Dr. Stephen Hefner talks magnet schools 0:49 Here's how USC baseball can make it to the postseason 1:07 PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Gervais Street Bridge and the McMillan (Blossom Street) Bridge are two very important gateways into downtown Columbia with their own unique character, offering two distinct introductions to the city. gmelendez@thestate.com