Jaco’s, billed as South Carolina’s oldest continuously operating bar, has closed

Jaco’s Corner in Columbia, billed as the oldest continuously operating bar in South Carolina, has been sold.
Co-owner Janet Jaco, through tears, said the bar’s last night open was Saturday. A private party was held to say farewell to the Olympia mill village fixture.
Jaco wouldn’t say who purchased it or for what purpose.
“It’s been for sale for 11 years,” she said. “But it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
Three generations of the Jaco family have operated the bar since it opened in 1912 by Janet and her brother Jake’s grandparents, Harris and Alberta Jaco.
Other than its longevity, Jaco’s was known for its colorful group of local regulars and late night crowds of students from the University of South Carolina.
Across the street from the State Fairgrounds and a block away from Williams Brice Stadium, the bar was a game day staple for tailgaters and others, and a hangout for carnival workers during the annual State Fair.
“It was time; we’re getting older and our kids are doing other things,” said Jake Jaco, the other co-owner.
He also would not say who had bought the property, at the corner of Rosewood and Bluff Road. “It’s still going to be there. You’ll be able to drive by it. There are lots of memories.”
Comments