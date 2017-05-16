Jaco’s, billed as South Carolina’s oldest continuously operating bar, has closed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine Pause 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 1:26 Olympia Museum to be in the Olympia schoolhouse built in 1901 1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline 1:44 Photographing Fireflies at Congaree National Park 1:07 Poison Ivy flourishing in Congaree National Park 0:33 How to Identify Poison Ivy 1:19 Shawn Lanier family says farewell Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A house that was built in 1900 and converted to a schoolhouse is being renovated to become a museum dedicated to the history of the Olympia mill village. Jake and Sherry Jaco grew up in Olympia and are spearheading the drive to create the museum. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

