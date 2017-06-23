Miss Woodmont is new Miss SC Teen

Miss Woodmont High School Teen Ally McCaslin was chosen Friday night as the new Miss South Carolina Teen.

And get up to speed before the state gets a new Miss South Carolina Saturday night! See videos of the preliminary competition winners and pick a contestant so you know who to root for when the pageant starts at 8 p.m.

You can watch it on WACH-FOX or see it in person at the Township Auditorium. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Township box office, (803) 576-2350 or www.thetownship.org.

Miss Columbia, Suzi Roberts, 23, from Pawleys Island, is this week’s only double winner in the Miss South Carolina preliminaries. She won a swimsuit preliminary and a talent preliminary with her high-octane dance routine to a toe-tapping remix of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.”