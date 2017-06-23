Watch Ally McCaslin win the Miss SC Teen 2017 crown with highlights from the physical fitness, talent, platform, evening gown and question portions of the pageant.
Watch Ally McCaslin win the Miss SC Teen 2017 crown with highlights from the physical fitness, talent, platform, evening gown and question portions of the pageant.

Local

June 23, 2017 9:26 PM

Miss Woodmont is new Miss SC Teen

Staff Reports

Miss Woodmont High School Teen Ally McCaslin was chosen Friday night as the new Miss South Carolina Teen.

And get up to speed before the state gets a new Miss South Carolina Saturday night! See videos of the preliminary competition winners and pick a contestant so you know who to root for when the pageant starts at 8 p.m.

You can watch it on WACH-FOX or see it in person at the Township Auditorium. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Township box office, (803) 576-2350 or www.thetownship.org.

Miss Columbia, Suzi Roberts, 23, from Pawleys Island, is this week’s only double winner in the Miss South Carolina preliminaries. She won a swimsuit preliminary and a talent preliminary with her high-octane dance routine to a toe-tapping remix of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.”

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What to do before you head to the river -- and if you get in trouble on the water

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos