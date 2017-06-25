Missing USC medical student found dead in Peru

The body of a University of South Carolina medical student was found after he was reported missing on a medical outreach mission trip in Peru, according to the university.

Seth Thomas, a second-year medical student at USC, is believed to have died because of a hiking accident, according to the university. Thomas was last seen in the Andes Mountains Friday afternoon while on a hike, according to a statement from USC spokesman Wes Hickman.

“It is so tragic that someone who was dedicating his life to help those in need was taken from us before he could achieve his life’s dreams,” USC President Harris Pastides said in a statement.

Thomas was in Peru working with a Peruvian nonprofit to improve women’s health, according to the university. He was working in a clinical program through Augusta University.

The university reported it is in contact with Thomas’ family to offer support, and counselors are also available on campus for students, faculty and staff. Thomas’ family was active on social media during the search, before his body was discovered.

