USC medical student Seth Thomas has been missing in Peru since Friday.
USC medical student Seth Thomas has been missing in Peru since Friday. Provided image
USC medical student Seth Thomas has been missing in Peru since Friday. Provided image

Local

Missing USC medical student found dead in Peru

June 25, 2017 3:12 PM

The body of a University of South Carolina medical student was found after he was reported missing on a medical outreach mission trip in Peru, according to the university.

Seth Thomas, a second-year medical student at USC, is believed to have died because of a hiking accident, according to the university. Thomas was last seen in the Andes Mountains Friday afternoon while on a hike, according to a statement from USC spokesman Wes Hickman.

“It is so tragic that someone who was dedicating his life to help those in need was taken from us before he could achieve his life’s dreams,” USC President Harris Pastides said in a statement.

Thomas was in Peru working with a Peruvian nonprofit to improve women’s health, according to the university. He was working in a clinical program through Augusta University.

The university reported it is in contact with Thomas’ family to offer support, and counselors are also available on campus for students, faculty and staff. Thomas’ family was active on social media during the search, before his body was discovered.

From Staff Reports

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle
'It's like buying a car' for rate payer 1:46

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer
Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

View More Video