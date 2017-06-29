SC man sues Sony after exploding e-cig battery disfigured leg

More Videos 4:02 The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes Pause 1:54 The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 1:13 Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church 0:56 It's more than black and white, Charles Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Estep have formed a wonderful friendship 2:05 Getting the Lord's call 1:52 The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 3:04 Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 1:18 LIVE PD at Okra Strut Parade 4:34 Jake Bentley explains why offense struggled vs Texas A&M 5:23 Will Muschamp breaks down Texas A&M loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket on city bus A man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in December 2016 after his e-cigarette apparently exploded in his pocket while he was riding a FAX bus in downtown Fresno, California. Witnesses said the man was trying use the device while riding the Fresno FAX CCTV

