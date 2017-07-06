One person died after a house fire on Lyon Street near downtown Wednesday night.
One person died after a house fire on Lyon Street near downtown Wednesday night. Columbia Fire Department/Twitter
One person died after a house fire on Lyon Street near downtown Wednesday night. Columbia Fire Department/Twitter

Local

July 06, 2017 11:13 AM

1 dead after house fire near downtown Columbia

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A person rescued from a house fire near downtown Columbia has died, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just before midnight Wednesday on the 1300 block of Lyon Street, which is just off North Millwood Avenue near Gervais Street, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Heavy smoke was coming from the home when firefighters entered and found a person inside, officials said. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and later died. The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Columbia Fire Department and the State Law Enforcement Division.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a North Carolina police officer take the plunge on a slip-and-slide

Watch a North Carolina police officer take the plunge on a slip-and-slide 0:37

Watch a North Carolina police officer take the plunge on a slip-and-slide
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Watch 4th of July fireworks show in Lexington 1:22

Watch 4th of July fireworks show in Lexington

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos