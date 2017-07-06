1 dead after house fire near downtown Columbia

A person rescued from a house fire near downtown Columbia has died, according to officials.
Firefighters responded to the blaze just before midnight Wednesday on the 1300 block of Lyon Street, which is just off North Millwood Avenue near Gervais Street, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
Heavy smoke was coming from the home when firefighters entered and found a person inside, officials said. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and later died. The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Columbia Fire Department and the State Law Enforcement Division.
Comments