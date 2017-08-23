SC has thousands of wild hogs. Feds use helicopters to kill them

More Videos 1:06 Down Columbia vandalism Pause 2:31 Hog Wild: Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted S.C. island 3:42 Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews announces he will not seek re-election 1:42 Drone footage captures baseball game timelapse during solar eclipse in Columbia, S.C. 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 0:38 Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 1:07 Eclipse 2017: Best views of the total solar eclipse 1:07 Former Spring Valley student sues Richland County Sheriff Dept and Richland District 2 1:03 Town of Chapin feels the impact of nuke plant lay-offs 1:44 Hello, totality: Blythewood cheers as the sky goes dark from 2017 solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hog Wild: Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted S.C. island Hogs are responsible for decimating a sea turtle population on a barrier island off the coast of South Carolina. Hunters, environmentalists and DNR have joined forces to knock back the hog population. Hogs are responsible for decimating a sea turtle population on a barrier island off the coast of South Carolina. Hunters, environmentalists and DNR have joined forces to knock back the hog population.

