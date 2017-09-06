As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.
Are Columbia-area grocery stores, hotels busier because of Hurricane Irma?
Yes. Some grocery stores reported an increase in shoppers for basic food items such as milk, water and bread. “People have a lot more information than they used to, so if it looks like it’s coming our way, they begin to prepare,” said Darrell Miller, owner of the Piggly Wiggly supermaket at 3818 Devine St.
Anna Westbury of Columbia purchased water, bread, peanut butter and toilet paper on Wednesday afternoon at the Publix on Rosewood Drive. “It’s better to be prepared now than to wait,” she said.
Lowe’s home improvement stores are out of electric generators, according to Shannon Cochran, assistant store manager at the West Columbia branch, 2829 Augusta Road. Many were sold over the weekend to customers who came from as far away as Florida, she said.
Irma is expected to hit south Florida at midday on Sunday.
Columbia-area hotels were getting calls from people asking about room availability and whether pets are accepted, but few storm-related reservations were being made on Wednesday, according to John Durst, president of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.
“People are still waiting to see what the storm does,” he said. “That may change soon.”
