Will the state order evacuations along the SC coast?

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

September 06, 2017 5:50 PM

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.

It’s too soon to tell. Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency, a step that allows state and local officials to prepare together for storm response. But the storm was too far away on Wednesday to know whether evacuations will be needed.

McMaster said during a news conference on Wednesday that a decision on evacuations could be made as early as Friday.

Click here for tips on how to get ready for the hurricane.

Are Columbia-area grocery stores, hotels busier because of Hurricane Irma?

