As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we're answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina's response.
Will the state order evacuations along the SC coast?
It’s too soon to tell. Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency, a step that allows state and local officials to prepare together for storm response. But the storm was too far away on Wednesday to know whether evacuations will be needed.
McMaster said during a news conference on Wednesday that a decision on evacuations could be made as early as Friday.
Are Columbia-area grocery stores, hotels busier because of Hurricane Irma?
