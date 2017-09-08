Updated list of what’s closed and canceled in SC because of Hurricane Irma

With Hurricane Irma expected to affect South Carolina by Monday, schools and other organizations around the state are announcing closings, cancellations and changes of plans.

The State will continue to update this list.

If you know of any closings, cancellations, delays or other information you think should be on this list, please write to online@thestate.com

Schools

Allen University: Campus closed at 5 p.m. Friday through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Allendale County Schools: Half-day for students Friday, Sept. 8. Closed Monday, Tuesday and tentatively closed Wednesday, Sept. 11-13.

Bamberg County School District 1: Closed Monday, Sept. 11.

Bamberg County School District 2: Closed Monday, Sept. 11.

Barnwell County Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-12.

Beaufort County Schools: Closed Monday, Sept. 11.

Ben Lippen School (Columbia): Closed Monday, Sept. 11.

Benedict College: Classes canceled beginning at noon Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Dining hall and student health center services will remain open.

Berkeley County Schools: Offices and Schools closed Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. All after-school activities and sporting events scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled. All after-school daycare programs also are canceled Friday.

Calhoun County Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-12.

Charleston County Schools: Closed Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. All after-school activities including athletics, special events and board meetings are canceled for Thursday.

Charleston School of Law: Closing at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Scheduled to reopen Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern University: Closing at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. All sports events, campus activities and visits are canceled. A mandatory evacuation for all resident students by noon Friday, Sept. 8. Dining hall closing at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The Citadel: All classes, including Citadel Graduate College and evening undergraduate classes after 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, are canceled until further notice. A parade scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, is canceled. The Citadel Memorial Fund Banquet and Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet are postponed.

Claflin University: Closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. through Tuesday, Sept .12. All classes and activities are canceled.

College of Charleston: All classes and events canceled beginning Friday, Sept. 8. All students must leave campus by 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Colleton County Schools: Closed Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Columbia College: Open Friday. Closed on Monday, Sept. 11. All academic and athletic events this weekend are canceled. Dining facilities will maintain regular hours. A decision on Tuesday classes will be made mid-day on Sunday.

Columbia International University: Closed Monday, Sept. 11. All sports events, campus activities, and campus visits will be canceled on Monday as well. The campus will remain open with food service limited to residence hall and boarding students. The CIU Soccer team will play Saturday as scheduled.

Dorchester School District Two: Closed Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. All extra-curricular activities, events, and extended day programs scheduled for Friday through Tuesday are also canceled.

Dorchester School District Four: Closed Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

East Point Academy: Closed for both students and staff on Monday September 11th.

Hampton County School District One: Closed Monday, Sept. 11.

Hampton County School District Two: Closed Monday, Sept. 11.

Jasper County Schools: Closed Monday, Sept. 11.

Laurence Manning Academy (Manning): Closed Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Lexington School District 1: Closed on Monday, September 11, 2017, for all employees and students. This includes all after school events, adult classes and other district-related meetings.

Lexington School District 2: Closed on Monday, September 11, 2017, for all employees and students. All afternoon and evening activities including sporting events are canceled. Current plan is to reopen on Tuesday, September 12.

Lexington-Richland District 5: Schools and offices closed on Monday, Sept 11. This also includes the school board meeting and all district related activities.

MUSC: MUSC University will be closed Friday, September 8 and all official university business is canceled including all classes and clinical rotations. It has not been determined at this time when normal operations will resume

Orangeburg County School District 3: Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11 and 12. The Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, will be rescheduled.

Orangeburg County School District 4: Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11 and 12.

Orangeburg County School District 5: Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11 and 12. All after-school activities scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, will go on as planned. The Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, will be rescheduled.

Richland 1 schools: Closed Monday, Sept. 11. All school and district events that were scheduled for Monday are canceled.

Richland 2 schools: Closed Monday, Sept. 11.

S.C. Public Charter School District: Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11 and 12.

S.C. State University: Closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. All scheduled programs, activities and events are canceled. All residence halls will close at noon Friday, Sept. 8. All students are encouraged to begin evacuation immediately when the university closes.

Sumter County Schools: Closed on Monday Sept. 11.

University of South Carolina: Columbia campus is closed Monday, Sept. 11 and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. Classes scheduled to start before 10 a.m. Tuesday are canceled. Classes beginning at 10 a.m. or later will resume as scheduled.

Williamsburg County Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11 and 12.

Government

Richland County: Government offices closed Monday, Sept. 11. Offices will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

City of Columbia: Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

Columbia solid waste pickup: Garbage, recycling and yard trash services will be delayed by one day. Monday’s collection areas will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Tuesday’s collection areas will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Overflow garbage can be placed in bags next to the green roll cart. Overflow recycling can be placed in a cardboard box next to the blue roll cart.

Columbia Planning Commission: Meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, is canceled. All items will be rescheduled for the Oct. 2 meeting.

S.C. Supreme Court and Calhoun Building: Closed Monday, Sept. 11, and reopening at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Sports

Citadel vs. Presbyterian College football: Game is moved to Clinton, S.C., at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at noon Saturday, Sept. 9.

Lake Marion High School vs. Ridgeland/Hardeeville football: Game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, will be rescheduled.

S.C. State vs. Charleston Southern football: Game scheduled for Sat., Sept. 9, is postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

S.C. State vs. Wingate University women’s soccer: Game scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, is postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville women’s soccer: Game scheduled for Sun., Sept. 10, at Stone Stadium has been canceled.

Museums, libraries, parks and other attractions

Charleston-area National Park Service sites: Closed starting Friday, Sept. 8. They include Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island, the Fort Sumter Visitor Education Center in downtown Charleston and the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant.

Congaree National Park: Closing at noon Saturday. Updates at www.nps.gov/cong.

Fort Sumter: All ferry trips canceled starting Thursday, Sept. 7.

Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art (Charleston): Galleries will close Friday, Sept. 8, and hope to reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Events scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, and Tuesday, Sept. 12, have been canceled or rescheduled.

Hunley submarine tours: Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum: Weekend “9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit” and Sept. 13 preview of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick mini-series “The Vietnam War” are canceled. If an evacuation is ordered, the museum will close. Beginning Friday, Sept. 8, all overnight camping reservations aboard the USS Yorktown are suspended.

Events and meetings

Arsenio Hall at the Comedy House (Columbia): Shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, are canceled and will be rescheduled for early 2018.

Bike with the Mayor (Columbia): Ride scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, is canceled.

Cayce-West Columbia Junior Chamber annual Run For Our Troops 9/11 5K: Event has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 18.

Epworth Children’s Home Food Truck Rodeo (Columbia): Event scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful lower Saluda River cleanup: Event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 21.

Midlands Food Alliance Farmer/Chef Mashup: Event scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 9, at the same time, same place.

Solomon-Tenenbaum Lectureship in Jewish Studies at the University of South Carolina: Event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, will be rescheduled. Visit www.cas.sc.edu to stay updated on a new date.

Sustainable Midlands Farm Tour: Event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 30.

WildMayhem Charity Golf Tournament (Blythewood): Event scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, will be rescheduled. Visit www.WildMayhem.com to stay updated on a rain date.