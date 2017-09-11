Irma knocks out power to more than 33,000 in South Carolina

Some 33,888 households and businesses were reported without power in South Carolina by mid-morning Monday as Hurricane Irma passed to the west of the state.
Beaufort County was the hardest-hit, with some 13,285 electrical outages reported. In Charleston County, 3,185 customers were reported without power, SCE&G reported.
The numbers of outages varied almost minute-by-minute Monday morning as crews worked to restore power and more power losses were reported.
Santee Cooper, which services electric cooperatives and the Grand Strand from below Georgetown to Little River at the North Carolina line, reported no outages.
Duke Power reported scattered power outages to more than 1,612 customers, mostly in the Upstate, including an outage to 779 customers near Sumter and 697 near Greenwood.
Twelve members of the state’s Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina association reported 7,560 outages around South Carolina. Hardest hit were customers in Barnwell County, with 1,931 outages, and Aiken, with 1,367.
More than 60 Lexington County customers served by Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative were among those losing power, down from 640 earlier Monday.
Those affected were only a small percentage of all the households and businesses that use power in the Palmetto State.
In 1989, when the Category 4 Hurricane Hugo struck South Carolina, power was knocked out to more than 227,000 residences and businesses.
In Florida, Hurricane Irma caused more than 5.5 million people to lose power by Monday morning, according to news accounts.
In Georgia, Irma left more than 350,000 without power by mid-morning, according to news accounts. That number was expected to grow as the storm moved north.
