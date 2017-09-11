Irma-whipped tides, rain soak Charleston area

Storm-whipped seas and rain soaked the Charleston area Monday as the remnants of Hurricane Irma eroded beaches, flooded streets and created a general nuisance in South Carolina’s lowcountry.
Waves washed toward seaside buildings on some of the Charleston area’s signature beaches, including Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island. Waves smacked sand bags at some of the most highly erosional areas.
And historic downtown Charleston experienced rising water in a city where regular flooding from high tides already is a concern.
City officials had closed some downtown streets early Monday as water levels rose, according to ABC News in Charleston. Mattresses were floating in several inches of water, the station reported. Before conditions worsened Monday, area officials urged some locals to move to higher ground.
“You are going to see some tidal surge or inundation,’’ Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg warned during a weekend press conference.
Monday’s erosion and flooding were fed both by both Tropical Storm Irma and high tides associated with the full moon this month, said Leonard Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Full moon tides often are higher than those at other times of the month.
Charleston “gets flooding when they get into these high lunar cycles; its just common place,’’ Vaughan said. “Then you combine that with the circulation pushing moisture and wind in from the ocean on the coast — and you combine it with rain — and it makes things even more difficult.’’
Flood waters should recede and erosion on beaches should lessen by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Some sunshine may even poke through the clouds in the Lowcountry and winds should subside, Vaughan said. Clearing skies are forecast the rest of the week.
Weather forecasters said flooding and high tides in Charleston resulted from an unusually wide hurricane that stretched from Florida to Alabama and into South Carolina.
Some storms, such as Hurricane Andrew that hit Florida 25 years ago, were powerful but fairly compact. The expansive Irma kept winds up and seas boiling well into the Atlantic off of Georgia and South Carolina.
“This was producing rainfall from the Florida Panhandle to a good part of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and most of Florida,” Vaughan said.
Monday’s events followed a weekend of watching and waiting on South Carolina’s coast. With plenty of uncertainty about the storm’s track, the state ordered evacuations from sea islands in Beaufort and Colleton counties as state emergency preparedness officials braced for the worst.
At one point forecast to hit near Hilton Head Island, Hurricane Irma turned west over the weekend toward Georgia and Alabama.
