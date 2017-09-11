Irma responsible for at least one death in SC

A South Carolina man died Monday, as the direct result of a Hurricane Irma-related incident.
As tropical storm force winds and heavy rains ravaged the Palmetto State, they played a part in the death of an S.C. man.
Winds knocked loose a limb that struck and killed Charles Saxon, 57, as he cleaned up debris outside his Calhoun County home around 3 p.m. Monday, Abbeville County Coroner Ronnie Ashley said.
Ashely said in a news release that Saxon died at the scene. The death was ruled accidental and an autopsy has been ordered.
The National Weather Service said winds in the area were gusting to around 40 mph at the time Saxon was killed.
“There’s no need to put yourself or your family or first responders at risk,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Unfortunately, many didn’t heed the governor’s warning. Among them was a group in Edisto Beach that had to be rescued. The town about 30 miles down the beach from Charleston was under evacuation orders.
A family of four “decided all of a sudden they’d leave,” Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby told The Associated Press.
Their vehicle flooded out on a curve in front of the beach pier, as ocean water poured into the streets. They were among an estimated 70 people that stayed in the town of 530, despite McMaster’s order Friday night.
Three media employees also had to be rescued, Darby said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
