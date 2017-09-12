SC man running generator during Irma inside home dies from carbon monoxide poisoning

A 54-year-old man who left a generator running inside his mobile home died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Sumter County Coroner.
William McBride was found at him home and was pronounced dead around 7 a.m., on Tuesday, said Coroner Robert Baker. He said it was an accidental death.
Staff from the coroner’s office reported the smell of carbon monoxide was “pretty overbearing,” Baker said. The generator had been running probably for hours.
“(McBride) had one window in the mobile home that was barely cracked,” Baker said. “There’s just not enough ventilation.”
More than 200,000 were left without power on Monday across South Carolina, after Tropical Storm Irma knocked out power as it made its way over the Palmetto State.
