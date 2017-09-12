After Irma, expect traffic delays, restrictions on SC roads

More Videos 0:38 Scenes from Irma's trek through the Midlands Pause 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:46 What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:21 S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster visits evacuee shelter after Irma 1:28 How has Killian Road changed since 1994? 10:24 Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:16 Traffic lights dance in the wind and rain 0:32 Dumpster floats away in Charleston floodwaters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning Traffic is slowly moving on I-95 near the Georgia and South Carolina border on Friday morning as many evacuate as Hurricane Irma nears. Traffic is slowly moving on I-95 near the Georgia and South Carolina border on Friday morning as many evacuate as Hurricane Irma nears. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com

Traffic is slowly moving on I-95 near the Georgia and South Carolina border on Friday morning as many evacuate as Hurricane Irma nears. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com