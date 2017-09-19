More Videos

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott made a commitment to Dial DInwiddie's parents that their daughter would not be forgotten
Local

Dinwiddie’s parents want your help 25 years after she disappeared from Five Points

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

September 19, 2017 12:15 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

The parents of Dail Dinwiddie appealed Tuesday for anyone with information about their daughter’s disappearance 25 years ago from Five Points to contact authorities.

Dail Dinwiddie, 23, disappeared after she left a Five Points bar — Jungle Jim’s, which has since closed — on Sept. 24, 1992. The 25th anniversary of her disappearance is Sunday.

She disappeared the same night that the rock band U2 performed at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Hers is the oldest missing persons case for Columbia police, with more than 1,000 leads investigated. The mystery has attracted national attention. U2 highlighted her at a concert weeks later.

The State requested an interview with the Dinwiddies, Dan and Jean. They declined, noting in their statement Tuesday that they want the attention to be on their daughter.

Here is their statement:

“On .... Sept. 24, 1992, 25 years ago, our daughter Dail (23 years old) disappeared from Five Points in Columbia, S.C. She was last reported in the area of Harden and Greene Sts.

“She was in Five Points with friends after attending a U2 concert.

“A huge crowd was in Five Points and she lost touch with her friends and began to search for them. She was last seen walking toward (the) Harden and Greene St. intersection.

“Anyone with information about Dail’s disappearance should contact Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott at (803) 576-3021. One may also contact Columbia Police Department investigator Mark Vinson at (803) 315-3750.”

