Dog park, hiking trails and a playground. Here’s when you can use new BullStreet park

0:56 Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet Pause

1:58 Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

2:50 The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

1:49 What's the difference between a Roof Rat and a Norway Rat?

0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

1:46 Chicken processing plant odd fit for growing upscale riverfront development

2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference?

1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season