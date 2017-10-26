SCANA nuclear project that was shut down in July 2017
SCANA profits take huge hit due to nuclear project failure

By SAMMY FRETWELL

sfretwell@thestate.com

October 26, 2017 9:20 AM

SCANA reported a huge hit to its profits for the third quarter of this year, primarily because of the company’s failed nuclear project in Fairfield County.

The company, stumbling in the wake of the bungled project, reported earnings of $34 million for the quarter, or 24 cents a share. That compared to profits of $189 million, or $1.32 a share, for the same period in 2016.

“These decreases are primarily attributable to an impairment loss of $210 million ($132 million, net of taxes), or earnings per share of 92 cents, associated with the abandoned new nuclear project,’’ the company said in a notice Thursday.

SCANA has a call later in the day with securities analysts to discuss its earnings and is expected to discuss the nuclear issue.

SCANA is the parent company of SCE&G, an electrical utility with about 700,000 customers in the Columbia and Charleston areas.

The company abandoned the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project July 31 after nine years of efforts. The company and its partner, state-owned Santee Cooper, have spent $9 billion on the failed project. The shut down has sparked state and federal investigations and a barrage of criticism from lawmakers and ratepayers.

In its press release, SCANA said it took the $201 million charge related to the failed nuclear project saying it “had determined that a disallowance of part of the cost of the abandoned part is ... probable.”

In early pre-market trading, SCANA’s stock price tumbled after the earnings report, dropping 72 cents a share, almost 1.5 percent.

