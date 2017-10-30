Fictional South Carolina politician a casualty of real-life accusations

South Carolina is losing perhaps it’s most prominent politician to allegations of sexual assault.
Well, not an actual politician. But the accusations against the actor playing the fictional character are very real.
Frank Underwood, a Democrat from Gaffney, is a casualty of the accusations leveled against Kevin Spacey, the award-winning actor who portrays the fictional U.S. President on the Netflix television show “House of Cards.”
Spacey’s actions has caused “House of Cards” to crumble. Netflix has announced that it will cancel the show at the end of its sixth season, according to The Associated Press.
It’s part of the fallout of the sexual assault allegation leveled at Spacey, and the two-time Oscar winner’s controversial response, which has garnered significant criticism.
The end of “House of Cards” means South Carolina is losing its only member of the Executive Branch since John C. Calhoun served as Vice President from 1825-32. Calhoun has also been the recent target of scorn for his staunch defense of slavery.
The fictional U.S. Representative-turned-Vice President-turned-President wasn’t very popular in his world on the Netflix show.
The Underwood character came from humble beginnings on “House of Cards.” Born on November 5, 1959, he was the only child of Catherine and Calvin T. Underwood, a troubled peach farmer in Gaffney.
Underwood was tortured by his father, an abusive alcoholic who attempted suicide, in front of his son, before he died at the age of 43 of a heart attack.
Visits to Gaffney came at critical points during “House of Cards.” One was during the South Carolina Primary, in season four of the show.
Prior to the famous “First in the South” primary, a photo is discovered of Underwood’s father with a member of the Ku Klux Klan. The photo was blown up and plastered over a billboard in South Carolina, causing Underwood to lose his home state primary.
This episode drew parallels to the real-life 2016 presidential campaign. Then candidate Donald Trump didn’t immediately disavow support from the KKK and an endorsement from former grand wizard David Duke.
Additionally, Trump’s father, Fred Trump, also has an unusual connection to the KKK, similar to Calvin Underwood. Fred Trump was arrested in 1927 following a KKK riot in Queens, when he refused to disperse from a parade when ordered to do so.
That wasn’t the only case of truth being stranger than fiction.
While promoting the release of the fourth season of the show, “House of Cards” came to South Carolina. A “campaign office” was opened in February 2016 in Greenville.
The FU ’16 Headquarters featured free items connected to the Netflix series. During other promotions, Spacey said the 2016 presidential election was “getting less amusing.
“I have an election to win myself. I can’t spend any time thinking about what’s going on in the real world,” Spacey quipped in 2016 when pressed about where the fictional Underwood might fit into the totally surreal race.
In another case of life imitating art, one of the candidates in a special election in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District made a campaign ad mimicking the show and it’s main character.
Archie Parnell, the real-life Democrat from Gaffney, narrowly lost to Ralph Norman. Before the election, Parnell made an ad where he made it clear just how unlike Underwood he is.
The video ends with text saying that “Archie Parnell is no Frank Underwood. And Washington shouldn’t actually be like ‘House of Cards.’ ”
In the world of “House of Cards,” another notable visit to South Carolina, involving Underwood’s father, occurred in the first episode of season three. After returning to the family home in Gaffney, the new president visited his father’s grave.
Feeling full of himself, perhaps too full, Underwood showed his complete disdain for his father. He proceeded to urinate on his father’s grave.
South Carolina is weaved throughout Underwood’s narrative on the show. It’s part of his rise, when he first left the family farm.
Underwood entered The Sentinel, a military school in Charleston, loosely based on The Citadel. He returned to “South Carolina’s premiere military college,” in season one where he was honored at a homecoming event.
Before rising to the Oval Office, Underwood is introduced to the audience as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 5th Congressional District of South Carolina, and served as the House Majority Whip.
But Underwood’s most famous connection to South Carolina is to the Peachoid, something he kept a photo of in his congressional office.
The real 135-foot water tower off I-85 is shaped like a peach to reflect the importance peach orchards played in the Gaffney economy when it was built in 1981.
The Peachoid was a focal plot point in the first season of “House of Cards,” where there was concern that the structure resembles genitals and/or a buttocks.
It becomes the subject of a political and potentially legal battle after a teenager crashes her car while texting a joke about the tower’s previously mentioned resemblance.
In better times in real life for Spacey, he visited the Peachoid in July 2013 and posted a picture on Twitter.
“We do get calls from people saying that they’ve watched ‘House of Cards’ and they want to know, ‘Do y’all really have a big peach there?’ ” LeighAnn Snuggs, the director of marketing and tourism for the city of Gaffney, told goupstate.com.
The Underwood character had meteoric rise and fall on the Netflix show, which now is enduring its own downward spiral because of real-life events. So in addition to Frank Underwood, even South Carolina will suffer because of Spacey’s alleged actions.
The Palmetto State is losing a national platform, even if it was a fictional one, and even if it’s representative was a villain. One online site described South Carolina as a winner because “House of Cards” depicted one of its native sons as something other than a thick-accented, intellectually incurious, morally compromised hillbilly.
Gaffney mayor Henry Jolly might have best summed up the Palmetto State’s predicament four years ago.
“My philosophy is any advertisement is good.”
