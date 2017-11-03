Midlands grocery store will soon offer clothes line of latest fashions

More Videos 0:32 Move Over PSA Pause 4:18 Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? 0:43 New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 1:43 Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 1:22 Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:55 Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 0:17 Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Unique Kroger Marketplace comes to Killian's Crossing Take a video tour of the new Kroger Marketplace, opening Wednesday at Killian’s Crossing on Killian Road. The 124,500-square-foot store is Kroger's first in South Carolina and features a wide array of products and services, including clothing, home decor, a floral shop, a fuel center, Starbucks and a bistro with chef-prepared hot and cold meals. Take a video tour of the new Kroger Marketplace, opening Wednesday at Killian’s Crossing on Killian Road. The 124,500-square-foot store is Kroger's first in South Carolina and features a wide array of products and services, including clothing, home decor, a floral shop, a fuel center, Starbucks and a bistro with chef-prepared hot and cold meals.

