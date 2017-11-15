‘Trains have more power than God,’ Columbia mayor gripes after trains snarl traffic

There’s an old saying among politicians Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was thinking about Wednesday morning:

“Trains have more power than God.”

And they were flexing it during the morning’s prime commuting time in downtown Columbia, when traffic was paralyzed for more than an hour on some of the city’s busiest streets.

Assembly Street and Rosewood Drive were among the blockages, causing a domino effect of traffic delays along a number of routes, including Huger and Blossom streets and Bluff Road.

Benjamin called the train tie-up “a damn shame” in a tweet.

“There’s just got to be a way – this is 2017 – to work with scheduling” among the CSX and Norfolk Southern train companies, Benjamin told The State. “We’ve always enjoyed a good relationship with them. ... But this scheduling issue has become a real major irritant to a lot of us over the past two years. So we have to address it.”

The city and the state both have laws limiting the amount of time trains can block street traffic. But those laws have no teeth and are rarely if ever enforced.

The city plans to come together with folks from CSX and Norfolk Southern, the two freight lines with hubs in Columbia, and state transportation officials in December meeting, Benjamin said.

“Trains are seeing a bit of renaissance, and I’m sure it’s good for the companies and good for the country,” Benjamin said. “But those companies need to be a lot more sensitive to the needs of cities trying to move people and products.”

It’s a major quality of life issue for a growing city, he added.

In the past, Columbia officials have asked the State Infrastructure Bank for money to help move train tracks to a flyover bridge over Assembly Street. It’s a project that could cost more than $100 million.

The city’s request was denied by the infrastructure bank. It might consider reapplying, Benjamin said.

The city also failed to get railroad fixes on a list of transportation sales tax projects Richland County voters approved several years ago.

Earlier this year, Columbia officials made plans to update an old study looking at possibilities for relocating or consolidating train tracks on Assembly Street.

The city also recently assembled a committee to consider establishing “quiet zones” to keep trains from sounding their horns at every street crossing. That committee is slated to meet for the first time Dec. 4, Benjamin said.