Gridlock in Columbia: Trains block main intersections for over an hour

Multiple trains in Columbia did not move for more than an hour, snarling rush hour traffic on Wednesday.
Multiple trains reportedly blocked Whaley and Assembly streets, and Rosewood Drive through 9:26 a.m. A driver who had been first in line stuck behind one of the trains on Rosewood Drive and Assembly Street said he had been at the intersection since 7:45 a.m.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin expressed concern over the issue on social media, stating that he would be having a meeting in December with S.C. Department of Transportation and CSX officials.
“This scheduling issue has become a real major irritant to a lot of us over the past two years,” added Benjamin in an interview with The State. “We have to address it.”
Yes. This is a damn shame! We’ll have a meeting in Dec & will have reps from @nscorp @CSX & @SCDOTMidlands there. @beershua @weirdbeerguysc https://t.co/n6IwPmykO6— Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) November 15, 2017
Officials at the scene were unclear why the trains were not moving, though reportedly it was an issue of too many trains in Columbia at once.
Commuters took to social media to vent.
It’s been 45 minutes since I tried to get from downtown to my office at 701 Whaley. There’s already been a confrontation. Trains in every direction have paralyzed the City of @CityofColumbia #enforcementNOW #sendhelp @SteveBenjaminSC @TIDEVINE pic.twitter.com/Q2OKDT4TGZ— Rebecca Haynes (@beccahay) November 15, 2017
Only in columbia would there be a train stopped and blocking every direction at 8 in the morning— Lathan Olmstead (@Lath_Olmstead) November 15, 2017
Y’all don’t understand, every single train track had a train on it this morning. Getting near campus from stadium this morning was almost impossible— Ryan Bermudez (@ryhusky) November 15, 2017
Nothing like a stopping train on your way to an 8:05 :)— gamecock basketball fan, all-NCAA trash talker (@Davis_af) November 15, 2017
