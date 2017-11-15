Gridlock in Columbia: Trains block main intersections for over an hour

Multiple trains in Columbia did not move for more than an hour, snarling rush hour traffic on Wednesday.

Multiple trains reportedly blocked Whaley and Assembly streets, and Rosewood Drive through 9:26 a.m. A driver who had been first in line stuck behind one of the trains on Rosewood Drive and Assembly Street said he had been at the intersection since 7:45 a.m.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin expressed concern over the issue on social media, stating that he would be having a meeting in December with S.C. Department of Transportation and CSX officials.

“This scheduling issue has become a real major irritant to a lot of us over the past two years,” added Benjamin in an interview with The State. “We have to address it.”

Officials at the scene were unclear why the trains were not moving, though reportedly it was an issue of too many trains in Columbia at once.

Commuters took to social media to vent.