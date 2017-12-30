A monument to SC’s black Confederate soldiers? None fought for the South, experts say

More Videos 0:50 South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy Pause 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county 1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 18:41 Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 0:40 Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia 0:59 How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:11 Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 0:54 Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy A bill, pre-filed in the South Carolina legislature is seeking to build a monument dedicated to blacks who fought for the confederacy A bill, pre-filed in the South Carolina legislature is seeking to build a monument dedicated to blacks who fought for the confederacy Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

