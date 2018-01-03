Winter weather advisory issued for Richland, Lexington counties

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Richland and Lexington counties, and other parts of the Midlands, after the system that is expected to bring snow to parts of South Carolina has shifted westward.
Though the heavier snow is still expected to fall across the far eastern Midlands, the chances of snow for the Columbia-area increased Wednesday morning. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate in the southern and eastern sections of the Midlands.
Less than an inch of snow is expected in the new counties encompassed in the advisory, which include Lancaster, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington and Richland counties.
There’s a 61 percent chance that Richland and Lexington counties will see less than an inch of snow, according to the Weather Service. But southern Midlands counties, such as Orangeburg, Sumter and Manning are ranging between 70 and 75 percent chances of snow.
Snow accumulation in the central portions of the Midlands could range between 1 and 2 inches, while the eastern portions – mainly Clarendon, Orangeburg and Sumter counties – could see as many as three inches accumulate, according to Wednesday’s weather briefing by the Weather Service.
Should snow fall in the Midlands, it’s expected to begin late in the morning then spread northward in the afternoon. Forecasters warned that because the streets are already cold, the chances of snow sticking to roadways that are not treated are much higher.
