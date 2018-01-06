Columbia firefighters battle a blaze at the Point Arcadia apartments in Forest Acres.
Local

1 dead, condos badly damaged in Saturday morning Forest Acres fire

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

January 06, 2018 10:11 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

One person has died and at least three Forest Acres condos were badly damaged in a Saturday morning fire.

The fire happened at the Point Arcadia condos at 6905 Cleaton Road, off Decker Boulevard.

Columbia firefighters were working on putting out the blaze around 8:20 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department.

Columbia fire spokesman Brick Lewis confirmed one person was found dead at the scene of the fire. Six people have been displaced from their homes, he said.

The fire is being investigated by the Richland County fire marshal. This story may be updated as more information becomes available, including about the cause of the fire.

