1 dead, condos badly damaged in Saturday morning Forest Acres fire

One person has died and at least three Forest Acres condos were badly damaged in a Saturday morning fire.
The fire happened at the Point Arcadia condos at 6905 Cleaton Road, off Decker Boulevard.
Columbia firefighters were working on putting out the blaze around 8:20 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department.
Columbia fire spokesman Brick Lewis confirmed one person was found dead at the scene of the fire. Six people have been displaced from their homes, he said.
Never miss a local story.
#TheCFD on 6905 Cleaton Rd Pointe Arcadia 2 story condos working structure fire #scnews pic.twitter.com/LmYv1LqjLA— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 6, 2018
The fire is being investigated by the Richland County fire marshal. This story may be updated as more information becomes available, including about the cause of the fire.
#Update crews have fire knocked down conducting searches 3 condos with significant damage Decker Blvd closed b/t O’Neil Ct & Cleaton Rd #scnews #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/WO1kgkwB7z— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 6, 2018
Comments