More Videos

How are bald eagles in South Carolina ingesting lead? 56

How are bald eagles in South Carolina ingesting lead?

Pause
Watch a fight break out in a Five Points street 81

Watch a fight break out in a Five Points street

Watch Columbia thief steal package 63

Watch Columbia thief steal package

Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S. 31

Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S.

Trout may be safe on the lower Saluda 67

Trout may be safe on the lower Saluda

Hand teacher chosen as a finalist for state teacher of the year 72

Hand teacher chosen as a finalist for state teacher of the year

SC Department of Education celebrates high school graduations across the state 163

SC Department of Education celebrates high school graduations across the state

Run the Columbia half marathon in 40 seconds 48

Run the Columbia half marathon in 40 seconds

Baby lions expected at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden this spring 25

Baby lions expected at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden this spring

Watch adorable five-week-old lion cub play in zoo 161

Watch adorable five-week-old lion cub play in zoo

Tax season is upon us and so here's a quick step-by-step guide on where to go online to obtain your tax bills from Richland and Lexington Counties before the April 17 deadline. Lynnette Cantos lcantos@thestate.com
Tax season is upon us and so here's a quick step-by-step guide on where to go online to obtain your tax bills from Richland and Lexington Counties before the April 17 deadline. Lynnette Cantos lcantos@thestate.com

Local

Trying to file income tax early? How to find Midlands tax bills

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

March 08, 2018 10:18 AM

If you’re trying to file your income taxes early and need a copy of your tax bills paid to Richland or Lexington counties, here’s a way to skip the lines at county administration buildings.

Real estate, vehicle, business and personal property tax information is available online.

In Richland County, go to www.rcgov.us and click on “Online Payments” at the top of the gray box on the right hand side of the computer screen. From there, click on the “Vehicle, Real Estate, Business & Personal Tax Payments” link, fill out your information and either print it out or save the file as a pdf.

In Lexington County, the process is much the same: go to lex-co.sc.gov and then click on “Online Services” drop down menu and select “Property Tax - Data Search,” fill in your information and either save or print the file.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How are bald eagles in South Carolina ingesting lead? 56

How are bald eagles in South Carolina ingesting lead?

Pause
Watch a fight break out in a Five Points street 81

Watch a fight break out in a Five Points street

Watch Columbia thief steal package 63

Watch Columbia thief steal package

Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S. 31

Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S.

Trout may be safe on the lower Saluda 67

Trout may be safe on the lower Saluda

Hand teacher chosen as a finalist for state teacher of the year 72

Hand teacher chosen as a finalist for state teacher of the year

SC Department of Education celebrates high school graduations across the state 163

SC Department of Education celebrates high school graduations across the state

Run the Columbia half marathon in 40 seconds 48

Run the Columbia half marathon in 40 seconds

Baby lions expected at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden this spring 25

Baby lions expected at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden this spring

Watch adorable five-week-old lion cub play in zoo 161

Watch adorable five-week-old lion cub play in zoo

How are bald eagles in South Carolina ingesting lead?

View More Video