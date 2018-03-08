Trying to file income tax early? How to find Midlands tax bills

If you’re trying to file your income taxes early and need a copy of your tax bills paid to Richland or Lexington counties, here’s a way to skip the lines at county administration buildings.
Real estate, vehicle, business and personal property tax information is available online.
In Richland County, go to www.rcgov.us and click on “Online Payments” at the top of the gray box on the right hand side of the computer screen. From there, click on the “Vehicle, Real Estate, Business & Personal Tax Payments” link, fill out your information and either print it out or save the file as a pdf.
In Lexington County, the process is much the same: go to lex-co.sc.gov and then click on “Online Services” drop down menu and select “Property Tax - Data Search,” fill in your information and either save or print the file.
Comments