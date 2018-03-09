Tractor trailer fire shuts down part of I-26 Friday morning

A tractor trailer fire shut down two lanes of Interstate 26 near Columbia and Irmo on Friday morning.
A pair of westbound lanes near mile marker 106, near the St. Andrews Road exit, were shut down as fire crews responded to the truck fire, the Columbia Fire Department said in a tweet.
By 8 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, and only one lane remained closed, according to the fire department.
No injuries have been reported.
#TheCFD @IrmoFire @SCDPS_PIO on scene of tractor trailer fire I26 WB just prior to mm106 2 WB lanes closed no injuries #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/YPZp9VHGpa— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) March 9, 2018
