3 crashes, fuel leak shut down I-20 East Sunday morning

Three crashes – all involving the same car – shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 Sunday morning while crews cleaned up the collisions and a fuel spill.
As of 10 a.m., one of the eastbound lanes of I-20 is open, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash that set off the chain reaction happened just before 5 a.m. on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 66, which is just past the Broad River bridge.
A Kia crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, leaving the passenger car disabled in the roadway without lights, Southern said. The tractor-trailer pulled off the roadway and into the emergency lane.
A second tractor-trailer hit the Kia, causing diesel fuel to leak from the truck, Southern said.
The third collision happened when another passenger vehicle struck the Kia, Southern said.
The driver of the Kia and one of the truck drivers were transported to a hospital, Southern said. There was no word on their conditions.
The eastbound lanes of I-20 were shut down while crews worked the crashes and cleaned up the fuel spill. There was no word on how much fuel leaked into the roadway, but Southern said the spill is contained.
