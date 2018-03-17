The St. Pat's scene in Five Points: green, festive and, well, really green

One of Columbia's biggest festivals — and certainly its greenest — drew thousands of revelers Saturday.
The annual St. Pat's in Five Points festival survived dreary skies and filled the streets with parade floats, music from two dozen bands (and five DJs) and quite a lot of beer.
Nashville-based folk-rock-hip-hop-pop band (whew) Judah & The Lion headlined the five-stage music festival.
St. Pat's started 35 years ago as a keg party in the Yesterday's restaurant parking lot and has grown into one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Southeast.
The event has been known to draw upward of 40,000 people in recent years.
