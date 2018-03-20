1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-26

One person was killed and another seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 26 Monday night.
The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-26 at the 100 mile marker, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol.
A 2010 Hyundai SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, Jones said. The driver over-corrected and the car went off the right side of the road, where it hit several trees.
The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital with life-threatening injuries, Jones said. A passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed at the scene.
Never miss a local story.
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
Comments