Columbia hospital cancels surgeries after roof damaged by severe weather

The Palmetto Health Baptist building was damaged by severe weather Monday night, causing issues for the hospital located in Downtown Columbia.
Operating rooms, in the hospital located on Taylor and Marion streets, experienced severe water intrusion and surgical procedures were canceled for Tuesday, according to a statement from the hospital. A number of rooms were closed for repairs.
Surgeries will resume Wednesday because of the quick work by a multi-disciplinary team, officials said.
Surgeries will be performed in a reduced number of operating rooms, but hospital staff is working with physicians to be as efficient as possible, according to officials. It is estimated that the remaining operating rooms will be back in operation in about week.
Never miss a local story.
“It’s been a phenomenal response. From the first call that there was a problem, our team members was were responsive and ready to do everything they could to help," Palmetto Health Baptist COO Greg Gattman said in a news release. "Our team is always committed to what is best for our patients and each other. They showed that again.
"We wouldn’t be able to offer surgery tomorrow without their hard work, commitment and dedication. I am so grateful.”
Comments