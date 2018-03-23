Why men with red-stained crotches will be standing on a Columbia street corner

In an eye-catching protest of what they call "the horrors of infant circumcision," a group wearing "blood"-stained clothing will stand on a Columbia street corner Monday.
A non-profit called Bloodstained Men & Their Friends is doing an 18-day, 17-city tour of demonstrations throughout the Carolinas, including a stop at Assembly and Blossom streets in Columbia for several hours Monday.
In protests in other cities, Bloodstained Men demonstrators have worn white outfits with red-stained crotches to make a statement against male infant circumcision.
In a statement reported by The Charlotte Observer, the group said, "The 14th Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees equal protection of the law to all citizens of this country. Despite this, under the false rubric of preventative medicine, 3,000 baby boys lose their basic human right to an intact body every day in America."
The group plans to demonstrate at the corner of Blossom and Assembly streets in downtown Columbia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
