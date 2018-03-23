Protesters blocked SC abortion clinic driveway. They took fetal remains here instead

After video of Greenville Women's Clinic employees taking biological waste to a gas station to meet with a disposal truck made its way to officials, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control cited the Upstate clinic, according to local media.
Clinic spokespeople didn't deny employees were transporting potentially infectious waste in cars to the gas station, but said it was necessary because protesters were blocking the waste disposal truck from the clinic driveway, according to WYFF.
A letter from DHEC said clinic employees improperly disposed of waste at the parking lot of the same gas station five times in 2017 and 2018, according to the Greenville News
This isn't the first time that the clinic, which is one of only three abortion providers in the state, was cited by the health department, according to the News.
Never miss a local story.
In September 2015, the clinic was threatened with suspension after DHEC cited it with improper disposal of infectious waste, among other things, according to the News.
Comments