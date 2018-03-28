I-26 blocked near Columbia airport exit because of police chase, standoff

Traffic is at a snarl on I-26 near the Columbia airport exit because all eastbound and westbound lanes have been closed as police attempt to arrest an armed robbery suspect.
The lanes are closed near mile marker 115. Springdale police are diverting westbound traffic on I-26 to I-77, and eastbound traffic is being diverted to S.C. 302. Expect significant delays.
The suspect initiated the pursuit in the southern part of the county. The chase then traveled west on I-26 towards Columbia before the suspect made his way back on to I-26 traveling east. The suspect's vehicle is stopped on the eastbound side of the interstate, and the man is refusing to leave his vehicle, according to police.
A tactical team and negotiators have arrived, and officers have established contact with the suspect.
The standoff occurred on a busy stretch of interstate, which is near I-77. A traffic count in 2016 showed 86,000 cars pass through that stretch of interstate a day. The Airport Boulevard exit also is used by many airport passengers; two flights are scheduled to leave Columbia Metropolitan Airport by 1 p.m.
