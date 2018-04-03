Judge denies liquor license for Five Points Roost

An S.C. administrative law judge has ruled that the state should not extend the liquor license for The Roost. a late-night college bar in Five Points formerly known as Pour House.
Judge Deborah Durden ruled that the establishment, which reopened under its new name last year after being shut down by Columbia police for numerous violations from fights to underage drinking.
The judge said that the bar, which was operating under a temporary license, strained the resources of local law enforcement, contributed to underage drinking and would be a "nuisance" to the community.
She added that ownership of the bar was murky, but that former owner Daniel Wells, who was arrested after police said he body- slammed a patron into the sidewalk on St. Patrick's Day 2016, was a principal despite claims that he wasn't.
Never miss a local story.
Perhaps more precedent-setting for other Five Points bars was Durden's ruling that the bar didn't serve enough food to qualify for a liquor license. The vast majority of the 19 late night bars in Columbia serve little or no food.
The "petitioner is not primarily and substantially engaged in the preparation and serving of meals and thus does not qualify for the liquor license," Durden wrote. "Petitioner’s application for an on-premises beer and wine permit, and liquor by the drink license, should be denied for all these reasons. "
Five Points Roost owner Adam Ruonala could not be reached for comment. He and his partners can appeal to the S.C. Court of Appeals.
Dick Harpootlian, the attorney for plaintiffs Thomas Gottshall of the University Hill Neighborhood and April Lucas of Wales Garden, said the victory should have a ripple effect in the Five Points bar community..
"We won on everything," he said.
Harpootlian said his clients would now ask the Department of Revenue to audit all late-night bars in Five Points to determine if they sell enough food to qualify for a liquor license based on Durden's ruling.
"There should be no hesitation on the part of the DOR to enforce this order on all the other bars in Five Points," Harpootlian said.
Comments