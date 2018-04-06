Five Midlands doctors' offices to close after Medicare fraud claims

Five Midlands doctors' offices will close around May 31, according to letters sent to their patients.
No reason was given for the closures. But in September the company that owns the offices, Family Medical Center of South Carolina, was found guilty of medical fraud.
The company and its co-owner, former chief executive Dr. Stephen Serbin, were ordered in September to pay about $2 million to resolve federal allegations of submitting false claims, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Serbin was also ordered to sever himself from the company.
Federal prosecutors charged the company and Serbin with submitting claims to the medicare program that violated the physician self-referral prohibition, commonly known as the Stark Law, which is intended to ensure that a physician’s medical judgment is not compromised by financial incentives.
The Stark Law forbids a clinic from billing Medicare for services ordered by physicians who have a financial relationship with the clinic. In this case, the government alleged that the Stark Law was violated by a company incentive plan that paid its physicians a percentage of the value of laboratory and other diagnostic tests that they ordered through the company, which it then billed to Medicare.
“Financial arrangements that compensate physicians for referrals can sometimes encourage physicians to make decisions based on financial gain rather than patient needs,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A. Readler of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Division said in September.
Efforts to reach a spokesperson for Family Medical Centers of South Carolina were unsuccessful Friday. However, company co-founder Peter Stahl has been quoted as saying the closure is due to financial reasons.
The company has sent letters to all of its patients, pledging to help them find new health care providers.
The offices are:
▪ Springwood Lake Family Practice
▪ Saluda Pointe Family Medicine
▪ Midtown Family Medicine
▪ Lake Murray Family Medicine
▪ Woodhill Family Medicine
