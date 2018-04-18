Social Services gave their toddler to someone else, so they took her, police say

Camden police are looking for a 2-year-old girl who they believe was taken by her parents Tuesday, according to a police report.
The Department of Social Services was removing the toddler from the parent's custody for the duration of an investigation when the parents took the girl and left, police believe.
Jessica Louise Ray and William Eugene Ray were last seen driving a tan 1996 Ford Aerostar van with Idaho tags, according to the report.
William Ray and his brother Johnny Ray were meeting with a social services worker April 12 to temporarily transfer custody of the girl to her uncle.
A few days later, William Ray told his brother the Department of Social Services were going to give him back custody of the girl and that Johnny Ray needed to complete some paperwork.
Johnny Ray dropped William Ray and his daughter off at the office and went to get food, according to the report. When he returned, the pair were missing.
Comments