Monday will be 'wet' and 'sloppy,' SC forecasters say. Here's what to expect

A slow-moving system will bring rain to much of the Palmetto State on Monday and Tuesday, and forecasters say thunderstorms and minor flooding along rivers are possible.
The Columbia area may get sprinkled with spotty showers around 9 or 10 p.m. Sunday, but moderate rain will start early Monday, according to Doug Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.
"We're looking at a wet, sloppy day throughout the day — 100 percent chance of rain pretty much the entire day" Monday, Anderson said.
High temperatures will reach the mid 60s Monday, with winds up to 10 or 15 mph, Anderson said.
Rain will continue into Tuesday, with rain chances decreasing to 50 percent by midday, Anderson said.
Some parts of the Midlands can expect up to 2 or 2.4 inches of rain Monday and Tuesday, Anderson said. Parts of the Upstate may see 3 inches or more.
By Wednesday, the rain will have cleared out, leaving partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s, Anderson said.
Forecasters are not concerned about flash flooding right now, Anderson said, but some localized, small-scale flooding may happen along the Enoree, Saluda and Broad rivers, all of which drain into the Congaree River.
With rain likely during both commutes Monday, Anderson urged drivers to check things like headlights and wipers on their vehicles ahead of time.
"Be prepared for a slower drive into work and back home," he said.
