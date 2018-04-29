Local

Driver, 21, killed in I-26 crash in Lexington County

By Teddy Kulmala

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A 21-year-old Upstate woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 26 in Lexington County early Sunday.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 91, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 21-year-old Sarah Helen Shelf of Simpsonville.

Shelf was traveling east on I-26 when her 2013 Chrysler left the right side of the roadway and hit a culvert, causing the car to overturn several times, Jones said.

Shelf was partially ejected from the vehicle, Jones said. Fisher said Shelf was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

